[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday with losses as investors await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.59 per cent, or 168.26 points to 28,303.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.31 per cent, or 9.00 points, to 2,921.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.35 per cent, or 5.46 points, to 1,551.31.

