Hong Kong: Stocks drop at open

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 9:39 AM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Thursday morning after the head of the Federal Reserve warned about a long-term downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.59 per cent or 142.23 points to 24,038.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.38 per cent or 10.99 points to 2,887.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.41 per cent or 7.48 points to 1,815.38.

AFP

