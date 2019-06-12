You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks drop at open on Wednesday

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 9:49 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply in the opening minutes of trade on Wednesday, with the city gripped by a growing protest against government plans for a controversial extradition law.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.17 per cent, or 324.72 points to 27,464.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.29 per cent, or 8.50 points, lower at 2,917.22, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.22 per cent, or 3.34 points, to open at 1,534.89.

