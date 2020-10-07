You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks drop at opening bell
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell at the open on Wednesday after Donald Trump shut down stimulus talks until after the election, dealing a huge blow to hopes for a much-needed rescue of the world's top economy.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.15 per cent or 34.87 points to 23,945.78.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.
AFP
