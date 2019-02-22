Hong Kong: Stocks drop in opening trade

Hong Kong stocks eased in the first few minutes on Friday following a weak lead from Wall Street, with the main focus on the China-US trade talks in Washington.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.53 per cent, or 150.96 points, to 28,478.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 per cent, or 2.34 points, to 2,749.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.26 perc ent, or 3.78 points, to 1,440.57.

AFP