Hong Kong stocks drop more than one percent

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell more than one per cent Tuesday, hit by concerns over rising Iran-US tensions and as investors await this week's crucial trade talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.15 per cent, or 327.02 points, to 28,185.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.87 per cent, or 26.07 points, to 2,982.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.99 per cent, or 15.63 points, to 1,560.46.

AFP