Hong Kong: Stocks edge down at open

Hong Kong shares started Friday on a down note following a broadly upbeat week, with investors awaiting developments in the China-US trade row and the Brexit saga.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started Friday on a down note following a broadly upbeat week, with investors awaiting developments in the China-US trade row and the Brexit saga.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.32 per cent, or 86.08 points, to 26,711.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.45 points to 2,940.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, ticking 0.49 points higher to 1,616.82.

AFP