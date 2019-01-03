You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks edge lower at open

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 9:58 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Thursday, extending the previous day's slump with technology firms taking a hit after Apple slashed its revenue outlook blaming slowing sales in China.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 per cent, or 52.67 points, to 25,077.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.14 per cent, or 3.51 points, to 2,461.78 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.18 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 1,254.13.

