Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with fresh gains on Friday, extending a rally into a sixth day following another positive lead from Wall Street as dealers are cheered by China-US trade hopes.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.09 per cent, or 23.00 points, to 26,544.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 per cent, or 4.45 points, to open at 2,539.55, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.10 per cent higher, or 1.35 points, at 1,304.83.

AFP