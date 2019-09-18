Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started Wednesday with slight gains following a two-day sell-off, with attention now on the end of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 48.19 points, to 26,838.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.20 per cent, or 5.96 points, to 2,984.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.19 per cent, or 3.21 points, up at 1,654.56.

AFP