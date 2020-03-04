You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Hong Kong stocks started with small gains as investors gave a cool response to the Federal Reserve's surprise interest rate cut, which analysts said had sparked concerns about the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.14 per cent, or 36.74 points, to 26,321.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27 per cent, or 8.00 points, to 3,000.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.63 per cent, or 11.81 points, to 1,877.12.

