Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with small gains as investors gave a cool response to the Federal Reserve's surprise interest rate cut, which analysts said had sparked concerns about the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.14 per cent, or 36.74 points, to 26,321.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27 per cent, or 8.00 points, to 3,000.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.63 per cent, or 11.81 points, to 1,877.12.

AFP