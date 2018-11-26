You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 9:58 AM

BP_HSI_261118_40.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade on Monday after two days of losses, though energy firms continued to suffer following another sharp drop in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.66 per cent, or 171.67 points, to 26,099.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.05 per cent, or 1.36 points, to 2,580.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.18 per cent, or 2.43 points, to 1,332.72.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
2 Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement
5 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months

Must Read

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BT_20181126_ANGMICHAEL23_3625313.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX derivatives built for risks and access to EM Asia

27 Distribution Drive Truganina VIC.png
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC, Australian Reit set up A$2b JV to invest in logistics properties Down Under

BP_SGmalls_261118_34.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore malls take big gamble to outpace online shopping

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening