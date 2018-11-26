Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade on Monday after two days of losses, though energy firms continued to suffer following another sharp drop in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.66 per cent, or 171.67 points, to 26,099.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.05 per cent, or 1.36 points, to 2,580.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.18 per cent, or 2.43 points, to 1,332.72.

AFP