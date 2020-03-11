Hong Kong: Stocks edge up in early trade

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning, extending the previous day's rebound as traders await a US policy response to the coronavirus outbreak.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning, extending the previous day's rebound as traders await a US policy response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.27 per cent, or 67.45 points, to 25,459.96.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 per cent, or 5.00 points, to 3,001.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.29 per cent, or 5.54 points, to 1,892.88.

AFP