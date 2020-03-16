You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end 4.03% lower

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 4:28 PM

The Hang Seng Index finished down 4.03 per cent, or 969.34 points, at 23,063.57.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than four per cent Monday as global markets continue to be battered by fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed down 3.40 per cent, or 98.18 points, at 2,789.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 4.83 per cent, or 86.96 points, to 1,712.02.

AFP

