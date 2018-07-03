Hong Kong: Stocks end down but pare early losses

Hong Kong stocks ended more than one per cent down Tuesday but while they were up from morning lows, investors remain on edge ahead of the imposition of US tariffs on Chinese goods at the week's end.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended more than one per cent down Tuesday but while they were up from morning lows, investors remain on edge ahead of the imposition of US tariffs on Chinese goods at the week's end.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.41 per cent, or 409.54 points, to close at 28,545.57 as it reopened after an extended weekend break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.41 per cent, or 11.33 points, to 2,786.89 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.76 per cent, or 11.98 points, to 1,594.24.

AFP