Hong Kong: Stocks end down to snap six-day rally

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 5:03 PM

Hong Kong stocks sank Monday on profit-taking following a six-day rally, while investors were also left disappointed by below par Chinese trade figures.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank Monday on profit-taking following a six-day rally, while investors were also left disappointed by below par Chinese trade figures.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.38 per cent, or 368.94 points, to end at 26,298.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.71 per cent, or 18.07 points, to close at 2,535.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.73 per cent, or 9.61 points, to 1,303.75.

