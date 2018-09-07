Hong Kong: Stocks end flat

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a tumultuous week barely moved as early losses were pared but investors remain on edge over Donald Trump's threat to hit China with fresh tariffs.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.99 per cent, or 269.03 points, to close at 26,974.82. It fell more than three per cent over the week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.40 per cent, or 10.71 points, to 2,702.30 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.10 per cent, or 1.50 points, to end at 1,433.3.

AFP