Hong Kong: Stocks end flat after two days of gains

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 4:37 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended marginally lower Tuesday after a two-day advance as early gains were wiped out by profit-taking, while investors look ahead to the corporate reporting season.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended marginally lower Tuesday after a two-day advance as early gains were wiped out by profit-taking, while investors look ahead to the corporate reporting season.

The Hang Seng Index was flat, inching down 6.25 points to finish at 28,682.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.44 per cent higher, or 12.52 points, to 2,827.63 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.71 per cent, or 11.24 points, to 1,585.78.

