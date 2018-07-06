You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher despite Trump tariffs

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 4:44 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished up on Friday, even as punishing US tariffs were imposed on Chinese imports and Beijing said retaliatory measures "took effect immediately".

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.47 per cent, or 133.53 points, to finish at 28,315.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.49 per cent, or 13.35 points, to close at 2,747.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.48 per cent, or 7.31 points, to 1,535.98.

AFP

