You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher in half day trade ahead of Chinese New Year holiday

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 2:09 PM

WH_hkex _120392.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended slightly firmer in half-day trade on Friday with most participants staying away ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, but investors were cautious as fears persisted over the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly firmer in half-day trade on Friday with most participants staying away ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, but investors were cautious as fears persisted over the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in China.

The blue chips Hang Seng index was up 40.52 points or 0.15 per cent at 27,949.64. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.22 per cent to 10,976.19.

Provincial capital Wuhan city, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, and Huanggang city have been locked down while Ezhou city has shut its train stations.

China financial markets are closed on Friday for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.1 per cent, while the IT sector rose 0.3 per cent, the financial sector ended 0.02 per cent higher and the property sector dipped 0.2 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks flat after week of virus jitters

The top gainer on the Hang Seng index was China Mobile, which gained 2.5 per cent, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings, which fell 1.2 per cent.

The top gainers among H-shares were China Mobile up 2.5 per cent, followed by Hengan International Group, and China Resources Gas Group, both up 1.5 per cent. The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Resources Beer Holdings, down 1.4 per cent. Geely Automobile Holdings and Pharmaceutical Group, which were down 1.2 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes higher as Wall St stabilises

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday, propped up by a calm session on Wall...

Jan 24, 2020 02:23 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.63...

Jan 24, 2020 02:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri plans up to US$1.25b in global bonds in 2020

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Bank Mandiri is planning to raise as much as US$1.25 billion through global bonds this year,...

Jan 24, 2020 02:11 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares up on Friday, drop 1.3% on the week

UNDERSTANDABLY, the focal point of market talk this week was on the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus ahead of Chinese...

Jan 24, 2020 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output down 0.7% in Dec, posts full-year fall of 1.4%

SINGAPORE'S factory output ended 2019 on a predictably weak note with a 0.7 per cent year-on-year decline in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly