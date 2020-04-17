You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher on China GDP data

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 4:23 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Friday after official data in China showed the coronavirus pandemic had not hit economic growth as badly as some had feared.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.6 per cent, or 373.55 points, at 24,380.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent, or 18.56 points, to 2,838.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange finished up 0.3 per cent, or 5.89 points, to 1,750.28.

AFP

