Hong Kong: Stocks end higher on trade hopes

Mon, Jan 21, 2019

Hong Kong stocks ended with more gains Monday on hopes China and the US are edging towards a trade deal, which overshadowed data showing the world's number two economy grew at its slowest rate for 28 years in 2018.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 per cent, or 105.73 points, to end at 27,196.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.56 per cent, or 14.50 points, to close at 2,610.51 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.61 per cent, or 8.03 points, to 1,330.17.

