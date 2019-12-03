Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

The Hang Seng index dipped 0.20 per cent, or 53.42 points, to 26,391.30.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed with slight losses Tuesday on fresh trade war worries, although investors pared most of the steep drop seen at the start of the day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.31 per cent, or 8.89 points, to 2,884.70 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.55 per cent, or 8.73 points, to 1,605.33.

AFP