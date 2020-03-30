Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

Exterior view of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Hang Seng Index shed 1.32 per cent, or 309.17 points, to 23,175.11.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Monday as worries about the depth of the economic crisis caused by coronavirus trumped the optimism caused by huge stimulus and monetary easing measures around the world.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.32 per cent, or 309.17 points, to 23,175.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.90 per cent, or 24.99 points, to 2,747.21, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 2.11 per cent, or 35.80 points, to 1,657.55.

