Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, extending losses into a fourth session, as investors fret over renewed trade tensions with Donald Trump looking at imposing fresh sanctions on US$200 billion of Chinese imports this week.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.63 per cent, or 176.01 points, to close at 27,712.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 per cent, or 4.52 points, to 2,720.73 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.17 per cent, or 2.45 points, to 1,448.93.

AFP