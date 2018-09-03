You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 5:26 PM

file6xznejl6qzcidjbdogt.jpg
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, extending losses into a fourth session, as investors fret over renewed trade tensions with Donald Trump looking at imposing fresh sanctions on US$200 billion of Chinese imports this week.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.63 per cent, or 176.01 points, to close at 27,712.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 per cent, or 4.52 points, to 2,720.73 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.17 per cent, or 2.45 points, to 1,448.93.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

BP_Forest City_030918_90.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

Image 2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening