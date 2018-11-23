Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks both fell Friday, leading an Asia-wide sell-off as growing fears over the global economy again dented confidence.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 per cent, or 91.73 points, to 25,927.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.49 per cent, or 65.95 points, to 2,579.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 3.66 per cent lower, or 50.69 points, to 1,335.15.

