[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged down Thursday as anxious investors braced for US-China tariffs due within hours.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.21 per cent, or 59.58 points, to close at 28,182.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.92 per cent, or 25.25 points, to 2,733.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.20 per cent, or 34.33 points.

AFP