Hong Kong: Stocks end lower on NYSE's latest decision to delist three Chinese telecoms

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index ended Thursday lower, after the New York Stock Exchange moved to delist Chinese telecoms firms again.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 143.78 points or 0.52 per cent at 27,548.52. The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter.

Hong Kong shares of China Unicom led losses among the three telecom stocks, falling 11.35 per cent at market close, the biggest loser on the Hang Seng for the day. China Mobile fell 7.18 per cent and China Telecom Corp dropped 9.38 per cent at market close.

REUTERS