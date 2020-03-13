You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end more than 1% down, well off early lows

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 4:30 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a tumultuous week with another loss on Friday as markets worldwide are pummelled by fears that the coronavirus will cause a global recession.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived 1.14 per cent, or 276.16 points, to 24,032.91, though equities were well short of the 7 per cent losses suffered in early trade. The index lost more than 9 per cent over the past five days.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.23 per cent, or 36.06 points, to 2,887.43, losing almost 5 per cent over the week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.08 per cent, or 19.57 points, to 1,798.99, a drop of around 6 per cent from last Friday.

AFP

