Hong Kong: Stocks end on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday following the previous day's steep losses but traders continue to fret over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.87 per cent, or 200.16 points, to 23,263.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 per cent, or 9.61 points, to 2,779.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.43 per cent, or 7.28 points, to 1,704.74.

AFP