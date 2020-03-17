You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end on positive note

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 4:27 PM

doc79qo00iwniagier1d08_doc79mhomtg9n4kojae9pv.jpg
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.87 per cent, or 200.16 points, to 23,263.73.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday following the previous day's steep losses but traders continue to fret over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.87 per cent, or 200.16 points, to 23,263.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 per cent, or 9.61 points, to 2,779.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.43 per cent, or 7.28 points, to 1,704.74.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 04:21 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar soaks up gains in choppy market, sentiment still fragile

[TOKYO] The US dollar recouped lost ground on the yen and extended gains against risk currencies on Tuesday, in a...

Mar 17, 2020 04:03 PM
Consumer

Britain's Dixons to close 531 standalone Carphone Warehouse stores

[LONDON] British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone will close all 531 UK standalone Carphone Warehouse stores as...

Mar 17, 2020 04:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng still positive on S-Reits

MAYBANK Kim Eng remains positive on the outlook of Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) despite unit...

Mar 17, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks tumble to near 10-yr-low as global easing fails to calm nerves

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged to a near 10-year-low on Tuesday, following a historic rout on Wall Street, on...

Mar 17, 2020 03:48 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus cluster in Japan's Nagoya tied to elderly day care centre

[TOKYO] A cluster of coronavirus cases in Japan's Nagoya city has been linked to an elderly day care facility,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.