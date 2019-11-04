You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 4:27 PM

External view of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.65 per cent, or 446.54 points, to 27,547.30.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week with stiff gains Monday, following a strong US jobs report, with buying also supported by optimism over the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.65 per cent, or 446.54 points, to 27,547.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.58 per cent, or 17.29 points, to 2,975.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.59 per cent, or 9.70 points, to 1,646.70.

