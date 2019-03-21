Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

Hong Kong stocks ended lower Thursday, reversing early gains after Donald Trump warned tariffs on Chinese imports could stay in place for some time after any agreement is reached, fuelling concerns about ongoing trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.85 per cent, or 249.41 points, to close at 29,071.56.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.35 per cent, or 10.82 points, to 3,101.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.77 per cent, or 12.92 points, to 1,697.49.

AFP