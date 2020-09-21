You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 4:22 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Monday on concerns about fresh coronavirus spikes that are forcing governments to reimpose economy-damaging containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.06 per cent, or 504.72 points, to 23,950.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.63 per cent, or 21.15 points, to 3,316.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.52 per cent, or 11.61 points, to 2,208.30.

