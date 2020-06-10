You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks end slightly down
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended marginally lower Wednesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak fuelled by optimism over the re-opening of global economies.
The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.49 points to 25,049.73.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.42 per cent or 12.36 points to 2,943.75, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.30 per cent or 5.62 points to 1,874.94.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes