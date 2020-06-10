You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end slightly down

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 4:29 PM

ym-hsi-100620.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended marginally lower Wednesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak fuelled by optimism over the re-opening of global economies.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended marginally lower Wednesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak fuelled by optimism over the re-opening of global economies.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.49 points to 25,049.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.42 per cent or 12.36 points to 2,943.75, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.30 per cent or 5.62 points to 1,874.94.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 04:26 PM
Life & Culture

Federer to miss rest of tennis season after second knee op

[MUMBAI] Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing a second procedure on his right knee,...

Jun 10, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand should join Asia-Pacific trade pact talks, business group says

[BANGKOK] Thailand should seek to participate in Asia-Pacific trade agreement negotiations in August before deciding...

Jun 10, 2020 04:19 PM
Stocks

Europe: Banks lead stocks higher ahead of Fed's economic view

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Wednesday, with banks leading the gains as investors awaited the US Federal...

Jun 10, 2020 04:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO sees things 'going in right direction'

[ZURICH] Business conditions are improving after a tough start to the year, Credit Suisse chief executive Thomas...

Jun 10, 2020 04:10 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on recovery hopes; Fed in focus

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the ninth straight session on Wednesday on hopes for a quick recovery from the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.