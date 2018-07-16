You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end slightly up but Shanghai drops

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 4:38 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher but Shanghai retreated on Monday as data showed growth in China's economy slowed in the second quarter.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.05 per cent, or 14.22 points, to 28,539.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.61 per cent, or 17.14 points, to 2,814.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.10 per cent, or 1.61 points, to 1,602.84.

