Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 4:42 PM

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent, or 125.61 points, to 27,655.81.
PHOTO:REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher Wednesday as investors bet on policymakers rolling out more measures to cushion the impact of the new coronavirus which is hurting corporate earnings and economic growth.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 per cent, or 9.57 points, at 2,975.40.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.6 per cent, or 10.16 points, to 1,846.41.

AFP

