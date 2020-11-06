Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Friday slightly higher, ending a strong week on a healthy note with global markets surging as Joe Biden appears set to win the US presidency while there are also hopes for a new stimulus out of Washington.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.07 per cent, or 17.05 points, to 25,712.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.24 per cent, or 7.97 points, to 3,212.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.77 per cent, or 17.78 points, to 2282.09.

AFP