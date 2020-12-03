Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished with gains on Thursday, in line with a broad advance across Asia, boosted by a fresh push in Washington to agree a new US economic stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.74 per cent, or 195.92 points, to 26,728.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.21 per cent, or 7.24 points, at 3,442.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, ticking up 0.13 points to 2,290.33.

