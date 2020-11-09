Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher after Biden wins presidential election

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday along world markets after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidential election at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.18 per cent, or 303.20 points, to 26,016.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.86 per cent, or 61.57 points, to 3,373.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 2.25 per cent, or 51.36 points, to 2,333.46.

AFP