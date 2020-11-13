Hong Kong: Stocks end the day lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished the week with losses as investors grow concerned about a surge in virus cases around the world that has forced governments to impose tough containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.05 per cent, or 12.52 points, to 26,156.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.86 per cent, or 28.57 points, to 3,310.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.22 per cent, or 5.08 points, to 2,268.67.

AFP