Hong Kong: Stocks end the day with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed Tuesday on a negative note following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.53 per cent, or 131.59 points, to 24,787.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 per cent, or 3.20 points, to 3,254.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.45 per cent, or 1.86 points, to 2,223.92.

AFP