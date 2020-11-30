Hong Kong: Stocks end the day with sharp losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with sharp losses Monday as a fresh spike in virus cases in the city raised the prospect of a reimposition of containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.06 per cent, or 553.19 points, to 26,341.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49 per cent, or 16.55 points, to 3,391.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.15 per cent, or 3.46 points, to 2,249.66.

AFP