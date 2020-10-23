Hong Kong: Stocks end the week on a positive note

Hong Kong shares finished Friday with gains as traders keep tabs on US stimulus talks, while the last presidential debate appeared to do little to upset broad expectations that Joe Biden will win next month's election.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 per cent, or 132.65 points, to 24,918.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.04 per cent, or 34.50 points, to 3,278.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.90 per cent, or 42.68 points, to 2,200.56.

