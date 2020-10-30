Hong Kong: Stocks end the week sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Friday at the end of a torrid week for global markets, with a surge in virus infections in Europe and the US fanning worries about the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.95 per cent, or 479.18 points, to 24,107.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.47 per cent, or 48.19 points, to 3,224.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.29 per cent, or 51.51 points, to 2,198.07.

AFP