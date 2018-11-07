Hong Kong: Stocks end up after US poll results

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, having fluctuated through the day, as the US midterm elections left Congress split between the Democrats and Republicans.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, having fluctuated through the day, as the US midterm elections left Congress split between the Democrats and Republicans.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.10 per cent, or 26.73 points, to 26,147.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.68 per cent, or 18.02 points, to 2,641.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.43 per cent, or 5.82 points, to 1,340.37.

AFP