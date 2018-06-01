Hong Kong: Stocks end week on a positive note

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher Friday as investors brushed off fresh worries about a trade war, but mainland Chinese markets retreated as the tariffs row overshadowed the debut of more than 200 firms on a key MSCI benchmark index.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher Friday as investors brushed off fresh worries about a trade war, but mainland Chinese markets retreated as the tariffs row overshadowed the debut of more than 200 firms on a key MSCI benchmark index.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.08 per cent, or 24.35 points, to 30,492.91.

The Shanghai Composite Index stumbled 0.66 per cent lower, or 20.33 points, to 3.075.14 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 1.20 per cent, or 21.22 points, to 1,746.33.

AFP