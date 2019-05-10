Hong Kong: Stocks end week on positive note

Shares in mainland China and Hong Kong rallied Friday, ending a painful week on a positive note, as investors keep a close eye on crunch trade talks between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.84 per cent, or 239.17 points, to 28,550.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 3.10 per cent, or 88.26 points, to 2,939.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 3.83 per cent, or 57.90 points, to 1,568.62.

AFP