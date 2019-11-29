Hong Kong: Stocks end week with big loss

The Hang Seng index sank 2.03 per cent, or 547.24 points, to 26,346.49.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Friday sharply lower, with investors still on edge after Donald Trump passed a law backing the city's protests, sparking anger in China and fuelling concerns about ongoing trade talks.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.61 per cent, or 17.71 points, to 2,871.98 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.30 per cent, or 4.75 points, to 1,593.10.

AFP