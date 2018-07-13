Hong Kong: Stocks end week with gains

Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week with a small gain on Friday as traders tracked a record close on Wall Street, while there are hopes China and the United States can avoid escalating a potentially damaging trade war.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week with a small gain on Friday as traders tracked a record close on Wall Street, while there are hopes China and the United States can avoid escalating a potentially damaging trade war.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.16 per cent, or 44.61 points, to 28,525.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 per cent, or 6.48 points, to 2,831.18 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.46 per cent, or 7.28 points, to 1,604.45.

AFP