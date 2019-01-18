Hong Kong: Stocks end week with gains

Hong Kong stocks finished another healthy week on a positive note Friday as investors cheered a report that the US is considering lifting Chinese tariffs in a bid to hammer out a trade deal between the world's top two economies.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.25 per cent, or 335.18 points, to end at 27,090.81.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.42 per cent, or 36.37 points, to close at 2,596.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.99 per cent, or 13.00 points, to 1,322.14.

AFP